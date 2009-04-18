Awesome, but I think the next letter should spell out I D I O T.pic.twitter.com/fubMmjDvo0
LOL I see this and all I can think is Your the president... of America what are you doing?
Feel free to copy and paste this on any event involving the Donald
I want a whole series of these letters, all with acrostics, published into a coffee table book
Well, not like Trump believes in science anyway.
Plenty of Republicans believe in science. Plenty of Democrats do not. You should leave your closet once in awhile and interact with people.
Very true. Which is why those of us who DO, on all sides, need to raise hell when the guy in the WH does not.
Why does
@StateDept need a "Science Envoy" ? just more gov't waste @DanielBShapiro what other angencies have superflous bs positions ?
Just because you know nothing about this doesn't mean you have to contest it. You honestly don't need to have an opinion on everything.
I completely agree. But I wasn't the one raising a question as to the efficacy.
I understand you feel that way. Your question was an explicit opinion, on a subject on which it is evident you have little background.
Clever! Unfortunately it's too long for
@realDonaldTrump to read
That's great but don't we need this guy? Our next science envoy is probably going to be Barney
Resign and have your voice heard or remain and mitigate damage? At this point, resigning is probably better.
Probably better for his career too
