If you've never rode a bike in The Netherlands, you'll never understand WHY everybody rides bikes here.
- Best biking infrastructure in the world, bar none. - Dutch kids are indoctrinated with bikes. - Legal protection for cyclists.
You don't have to be scared of cars, because infrastructure, culture, and every driver also being a cyclist combine to make you feel safe.
In fact, when driving, I am more scared of bikes than they are of me. Which is how it should be, since I'm the one driving a murder weapon.
Important note: this wasn't always the case. The project of making this nation bike-friendly started only 40-50 years ago.
Please. THE NETHERLANDS ARE ACTUALLY FLAT. That’s why.
So is the majority of Germany, the UK, France, Poland, Finland, and all the Baltic states. Also, here's Switzerland.pic.twitter.com/QAEbBEg779
Not true. I live 2km behind the NL/B/D border (Aachen): flat ends right here. NL is really exceptionally different.
But that just supports what I’m saying. 0-50m or 0-100m is a lot of difference. No one is saying that no one is biking in Germany.
Aachen is almost like Netherlands. Just look at the number of bikes parked at the Hauptbahnoff
It’s a student’s city and over the last 25ys we did a lot in infrastructure- but it is still FAR from NL.
The fact that the place has no hills even...
1. Wrong (see map #1; half of Europe is just as flat). 2. Irrelevant (see map #2; Switzerland has a decent bike system).pic.twitter.com/IsFfVSUiPb
Because the Netherlands are flat as hell.
1. Wrong (see map #1; half of Europe is just as flat). 2. Irrelevant (see map #2; Switzerland has a decent bike system).pic.twitter.com/CT7sygwxfx
