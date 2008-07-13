They tried to hire actors as seat fillers. pic.twitter.com/BW2d9e1EPe
As much as I can't stand Donald Trump, I really believe someone put that on Craigslist to start trouble. Funny either way.
Pretty soon he'll be holding his rallies in a gazebo.
Not true, he even asked the Fire Marshall to allow more people in, the room is filled 2 capacity, nice try though
Anyway, it is not the size of the crowd that matters, it is how he uses them.
#PhoenixRally
Said it perfectly, how he uses them. He thinks his base is his human shield. But Mueller, Schneiderman & now Congress is piercing right thru
Wow, I've seen bigger turn-outs at Hazardous Material drop-off events!
