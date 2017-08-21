Got another one for ya - photo by Reddit user: u/cursetenj
@MeredithFrost #Eclipse2017pic.twitter.com/dNK7sQWH8V
Got another one for ya - photo by Reddit user: u/cursetenj Cc:
This is epic !
This photo is amazing, thank you for sharing.
No problem! Jasman Mander has some incredible work! http://instagram.com/jasmanmander
hilarious haha
Thank you for sharing this. I got to show my six year old what it looked like. We only had 75% here.
justin just went viral lol
the perfect response lol
Where?
Definitely reach out to Jasman directly! https://www.instagram.com/jasmanmander/ Don't have his contact info directly though... its worthy of print tho!
Thanks, will do!
I saw this in person in totality. Once in a lifetime experience from my home state
Didn't have chance =( i'll have to wait for 2024
Very cool. Where was this series of shots taken?
They were shot in Oregon
