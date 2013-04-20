Imagine getting fired for saying women are too hysterical to work in your field and then publicly shitting your diaper about it for weeks.
I absolutely agree that 50/50 representation of men and women in tech is ridiculous. 75% women and 25% men is a much more realistic goal.
To men telling women we didn't read the memo - we did. We read that he said women are neurotic, and that "certain" people have lower IQs.
Man sends memo saying his female coworkers are biologically neurotic and dumber, but can't figure out why women feel unwelcome in the field?
at least as insulting must be the fact this guy seems like the dumbest fucking idiot on earth
he's like a reddit guy who was good at one specific coding programme or something? looks like straight to video jason biggs
"Straight to video Jason Biggs" is literally the greatest description of anyone I've ever heard.
Imagine telling an entire demographic group what job they should want based on their biology.pic.twitter.com/WDXkS8IT6l
Imagine basing your opinion on headlines instead of reading and comprehending the actual memo
Imagine. There's not that much in the memo to "comprehend"; warmed over Charles Murray and hand-waving evopsych nonsense. I've read it.
It says you can't reason from avgs to individuals, & even has a chart to illustrate that fact (tho Gizmodo stripped that out for some reason
Also he discusses population diffs btw men and women, uses them to draw conclusions about googlers, ignoring G's own selective bias
And I'm not even talking about a selective bias against women, but a selective bias towards a certain kind of CS aptitude
There is literally no reason to think that minor population differences (even if genetically determinate) should survive this selective gate
If they wouldn't that would explain why Google doesn't have 50/50 representation of men and women in programming which was one of his points
He's comparing "we should expect 50/50 gender representation in tech" to Santa Claus, not "women can succeed in tech".
It was close to that when I started in tech in the 80s. No reason it can't be that. Women are good at tech when workplace is not hostile
There was a time women were preferred for tech. Stereotype was more patient and detail oriented meant less errors and bugs. Imagine that.
Mid 80s, it was around 20% where I was working. Also, a lot of those women did business analysis which is generally outside IT.
Mid 80s, it was 30-50%in the places I worked and we were writing code and advising NASA on Space Station tech requirements
Yep. Watched
@TheFarthestFilm recently and there was excellent female representation involved in coding/tech for the apollo missions.
It started well before that as well. It wasn't until there was value and prestige associated with technology that suddenly it was man's work
It just didn't seem to be an issue for men on the team either- they didn't care if their coder was male or female & still don't appear to
-
