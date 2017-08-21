It was a huge mistake for society to convince nerds they were smart just because they can adequately perform one specific technical task
If what a Google Engineer does is "one specific technical task" then I don't think any normal profession is much more than that.
All I'm getting from this is "everyone's dumb and no one is smart" which I guess is fair
Sounds about right.
tfw u demonstrate 'du kspeak' as Orwell describes in 1984pic.twitter.com/GSO3BEammk
Hmmm let me get the attention of all of my bosses and then cause a big media headache for them. Should go fine.
Hmm let me open my company up to a pile of lawsuits. I am a brain genius.
he lists the MRA classic "The Myth of Male Power" as one of his fav books on his website also, thispic.twitter.com/7Qy2Yo168U
i love how it went from "uhhh this is just my OPINION" to "fired 4 truth, female competence is a santa claus esque myth!"
He's so emotional, christ
Totallynotmad.jpg
Fired4truth is such an embarrassing username choice lmao
couldn't have picked a cringier Fox News shill-sounding named if I spent all week thinking. it's just...
I'm surprised it was available. Are we sure he didn't buy it?
