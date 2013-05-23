Fake news. The earth is flat.
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
But the eARTH iS flAt
-
you would be surprised how many flat earthers conspiracists are out there... they go along with climate deniers
End of conversation
-
-
When the sun shines we'll shine together you can stand under my umbra ellaThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
What a stat !!!
-
Tweet unavailable
-
Just being on the
@Space_Station is an amazing stat in itself lol so jealous
End of conversation
-
-
the orcs of mordor have no love of daylightThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
What a privilege! So jealous
#Eclipse2017
- 1 more reply
-
-
The ultimate solar eclipse view!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.