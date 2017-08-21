Or you could just keep them in a safe place to use in the next solar eclipse
They'll degrade by the 2024 eclipse in the US and no longer be safe to use.
Your eyes are worth buying fresh ones :)
might need them for watching kim jong-un's nuclear strike
Does mailing them work out cheaper than making new ones?
Absolutely.
If the glasses are only good for a year, as they say on them, how would donating them for something 2 years away help?
Mine are 4 years old & say nothing about expiring, just to check for scratches before using.
If they are ISO 12312-2:2015 compliant, use them indefinitely. If they are only 12312-2, you should toss them >3y https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/iso-certification …
It's not a good idea to reuse cardboard & foil eclipse glasses because they are relatively fragile. Plastic eclipse glasses should be OK.
You're welcome. Cardboard & foil glasses = cheap enough that for price of mailing one suspect pair, you could probably buy 10 new ones.
Astronomers Without Borders is a thing and I've been wasting my life taking care of sick people.
How about these? Looks like a great cause...
Wait, I thought these only worked for the American sun. I am confused.
I looked at mine and they say they start to degrade after 12 months.
Another good source of filter is exposed/developed x-ray film.
I believe this is quite incorrect, and very dangerous advice –http://wreg.com/2017/08/17/mans-eye-damage-lingers-from-looking-at-solar-eclipse/ …
