Replicated the same phenomenon with this weird ring shaped lamp we have and a notebook with a hole on the lid pic.twitter.com/9kZOEHBAYM
Now I'm passing objects in front of the light to see the effect The image is inverted in the pinholepic.twitter.com/XYRYke3pdd
totality has passed in my city & they're still here lookin like a beautypic.twitter.com/48ZgokdXB7
Can we also mention how dope this reflection of the eclipse I took was?pic.twitter.com/D92E4EYSph
Mine as wellpic.twitter.com/I5N24oxC4b
These shadows are "photos" of the sun, they are not the shadows of the leaves.
The trees are natural pinhole cameras! Espera, hablas español jajajajaja
Jajaja sí, soy de España Eso es! Me sigue pareciendo increíble el efecto al verlo, es genial :)
We didn't reach totality but this was awesomepic.twitter.com/XikzXihdtl
