How about: White Man from Midwest Knows a Fucking Racist When he Sees One
-
New conversation
-
-
Tweet unavailable
-
Yes that is my point: so many of these articles are condescending to people in the Midwest. But way to miss the point!
-
It must be all the tornado warnings and butter burgers. Hey O!
-
Lately it's been fried pork tenderloin and MAGA hats screaming about history and statues, but yeah...
-
I'm mostly annoyed by the locally-sources non-GMO, organic, vegan, gluten free "restaurants" within walking distance.
- 12 more replies
-
New conversation
-
NYTimes: Literally ALL you need to know about Hillary is something something emails.. Also NYTimes: Misinformed Voters May Regret Votepic.twitter.com/TL0gWxaXnH
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
On the DAY news breaks that Trump literally bankrupted the Secret Service NYTimes: Can you believe Hillary went on a book tour?
-
Not only did he bankrupt the Secret Service, he did so by making HIMSELF richer. You can't make this stuff up.https://usat.ly/2xinDsM
-
something something "party of fiscal responsibility."
-
They're f***ing responsible alright. For all manner of horrors. For which they must be held to account in 2018 and beyond.
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
The redemption or just plain anthropologizing of Trump voters is a media obsession like nothing since Her Emails.
-
Totally. Also this isn't that hard. Why did Trump win? How about: People are fucking ignorant. Why are they ignorant? Fox News.
- End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.