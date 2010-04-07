-
Yes because when I said thousands came to peacefully protest I also meant there wasn't a single rock-throwing asshole among them.
assholes are everywhere, I get it. It's the title of my memoir. But it does invalidate THIS PARTICULAR point of rage
The President could've cited the 90% of peaceful protestors or said nothing. He chose this. It's awful.
Man you just got owned. Look no matter what your views are screwing things to fit the narritive you want is dangerous and wrong.
You've seen that this Tweet was 1hr later than the others? Guess somebody told him to do so bc of the otherwise to be expected backlash.
This may be the most offensive tweet I've seen from him yet. And that's saying a lot.
I know! It's maybe the starkest example of a complete fabrication told for the sole purpose of fanning hate and violence.
Again. Not representative. This can happen after a RedSox game. You had 40k show up & a few bad apples. It's fake news to insist otherwise.
A few bad apples....https://twitter.com/realwendybelle/status/899015422351220739 …1:09
Because Trump really isn't worth $1billion...
