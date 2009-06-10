In order to make Boston's counter-demonstration sound like a positive for his team, Trump literally invents a cause for the protesters.
I wrote about why Trump's endorsement of the white supremacist argument shouldn't obscure his work for their cause.http://thebea.st/2uHOkKr
Former Senator
@russfeingold argues that the Republican agenda is indistinct from the goals of white supremacy.http://trib.al/2k45Zwp
By labeling the Boston protesters as "anti-police agitators," Trump is using an old tactic used vs. the CRM. Paint the peaceful as violent.
The goal of the white supremacist movement and the
@POTUS who empowers them is to look like powerful victims. Violent, yet sympathetic.
White supremacy, along with those who advance it consciously or not, relies upon a fictionalized victimization. (And you falling for it.)
Trump doesn't look powerful. He looks ridiculous. But he sure plays that victim card! It only makes him look more ridiculous. WE SEE YOU DON
Truth. I tweet this all the time to 45 and tell him it's overdrawn. ,pic.twitter.com/CkAvLObHrb
Trump never lets truth or facts stop an opportunity to tweet some bullsh*t
When trump tweets bullshit, it's his way to get us to take our eyes off the real issue trump colluded with Putin & supports Russia T&P=power
We can't ignore authoritarian lies and racism. No one is forgetting Russia. Least of all Mueller. That investigation continues...
Yeah, I am not sure what watching Mueller is helping, but I know what protesting the neo-nazi cause is sposed to do. Go where you're needed.
-
Millions of people are watching this (like me from The Netherlands) all over the world. He doesn't fool anyone but himself
Thanks for the support!
He's such a despicable liar. I can't take much more of this.
I think about how pathetic & alone he is. Imagine his rage at being abandoned by corps & shunned by "Hollywood". He's spiraling.
It's not sustainable. Every day can feel like 10. But resistance is working. It has to.
I feel that it's working and I know we have to keep fighting, but it's exhausting. I won't give up though!
#TheResistance
It is exhausting. I have lived around and worked with people w/ Narcissistic Personality Disorder. They truly drain your soul like vampires.
And you're still here, fighting. Thank you. We will outlast him & whatever R after. We're never going back & we're bringing everyone w us
