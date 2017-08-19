You can tell which cars are police cars by the way they have POLICE written on them
Also to note that was
@Slickdog879 who vaped I just recorded it
Yes, but "also to note" you're the one who posted it and tagged the police department, which is what makes it so hilarious.
More like Badgerpic.twitter.com/JiT4dWlFxl
I just spit out my food. Comment of the night! Love that sketch!
we couldn't find a police car so it's the best we could do
This is the first thing on twitter that's made me laugh out loud in months. Thank you so much.
