This is what democracy looks like.
that looks like democracy to you? the rally was a free speech rally so why the counter protestors?
The outside throng is against hate speech, not free speech.
Yep, and so is the counter protest. What is your opinion on hate speech?
I don't like it but I live in the USA where people have their right to do so. I actually ignore it
You're witnessing both sides exercising their right to free speech.
This is how to shut them up.
1. No media coverage for their hate speech. 2. Overwhelm them with counter protest. 3. Cordon them off to quell triggering people Eureka!
Nazi snowglobe sounds like an awesome band name or a terrible sexual position.
Bannon came up with it a few weeks ago after the Mooch interview
#Nazisnowglobe
Of course the left is against free speech. Free speech gives people the right to disagree with them, and that cannot be allowed!
The 20000 people exercising their free speech to voice their opinions about Nazis aren't violating the rights of the 20 Nazis.
All Americans' rights to free speech were observed and respected today. The White supremacists are crying because their opinion is UNPOPULAR
They had their rally and you can see yourself in the video. No one stopped them. Clearly you only selectively support free speech.
Nobody is saying the anti-free-speech protest should be *banned*. They're just saying that it's mistaken, and worrying that it's so popular.
It's not an anti-free speech rally. It's a counter protest, which is free speech.
