Rations are sparse. We're sustaining ourselves by reading YT comments arguing against Patty Jenkins's equal pay but still, we grow weary.
Please tell my Anime pillow that my virtue remains true, though not by choice. I look forward to failing to climax with her in the future.
While things are bleak, there are still some rays of sunlight. For example, I've met many brother's in arms who stayed home at Prom too.
General Chad alerted the troops that a racist prankster will be entertaining us in an effort to boost morale. I pray that he can succeed
How is father? Is he proud of me yet? I truly hope he values the racist and homophobic posts I anonymously send to the women of The View.
If I can speak truthfully, I pray the war ends soon so I can pursue my dream of running my own Game Stop. This why I fight.
The enemy surrounds us. They're closing in. Its almost as if our frog memes are useless to protect us.
This enemy is strong. We keep making up words to insult them anonymously like "Mary Sue" and "Antifa" and they just go ignored.
Its almost as if they're all Mary Sues... Mother, I'm so scared. Please pray for your little boy.
War is difficult. Fortunately, filing lawsuits against potential lovers because they texted has forged me into a living weapon.
The men have see few victories of late. Sure they made Iron Fist white, but then it turned out to less than optimal.
I have terrible news, I'm no longer welcome at University. Nevertheless, I will continue fighting for Men's Rights.http://www.rawstory.com/2017/08/confederacy-loving-student-shown-in-viral-flip-off-photo-kicked-out-of-christian-college/ …
-
Thanks for the Rt!
Go Springer!
He's ignoring her and she is taking advantage of being a woman.
Oh my mistake. You're sticking up for a piece of shit cosplaying as a racist. Good luck with your terrible life decisions
Still fucking shitty of you to say.
