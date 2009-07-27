"Dearest mama, Stood face to face with The Enemy, a Yankee Jezebel of fearsome demeanor..."
-
New conversation
-
-
"...she apparently thought us related, questioned my parentage at some length. Tried to assure her I have NEVER done such things with you."
-
"Do we have a relation named 'Nathan'? She mispronounced his name as 'Naught-see' or somesuch and thinks I am HIS father as well."
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
I have witnessed the ferocity of the Yankee woman and she is a beast of fierce beauty and righteous anger. We slowly began our retreat
-
That's funny LOL yankee women and above their place uppity " N " where is a Southern Gentleman to get his refuge
-
A Cracker barrel or Bob Evans always seemed like a refuge for white people
-
You, sir, are on a roll.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
"We can only imagine those poor boys suffering for their beliefs..." [Mournful, old-timey fiddle music plays hauntingly in the background]pic.twitter.com/YVpibmUnnW
-
Sarcasm, mostly: In Ken Burns' The Civil War, it always seemed to fall to Shelby Foote to humanise the Confederate soldiers' accounts.
-
Aha. Well, then, I unreservedly approve! (As if you needed it.) My not-even-remotely-southern-sympathizing self has a big soft spot for him.
-
As do I. I had the honour to once meet him briefly in a corridor in Tennessee. He was exactly as you'd imagine. Thanks for the approval. ;)
-
There are few things in this world as soothing as the sound of Shelby Foote's voice
-
Indeed. It's probably his fault that I trained as a historian.
-
Agreed. It was really funny, in retrospect; 3 generations of women in my family would swoon when he came on.
- 4 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
I saw video of this quiet young man being accosted by several. Police escorted him to car then tore into alt-left for their behavior.
- 9 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.