People are not born "slaves". It is not who they are, it is what is done to them by other people. They are enslaved.
Quite right. I wish I could edit that bit, I'm embarrassed at my wrong-headed phrasing.
I salute you not just for the post, but for accepting the mistake...
See, another phrase I have never really considered when reading novels and such. Please keep correcting and educating. Thanks
It "implies" born into slavery but it "means" exactly what it says, thus the correction. It's critical to humanize enslaved Africans.
*Born, into slavery...
Much better, and that's how I wrote it on my FB post. I wish Twitter had an edit button.
You can delete and rewrite,but agree with the edit button
No. Then Chump would have edited all his past posts disagreeing with his current self.
Born a slave means born into slavery. It does not mean anyone was innately a slave. This is a ridiculous conversation.
Thank you. The OP had a perfectly clear message. This should be a History lesson or reminder, not grammatical critiques.
This is tremendous. What state was she from??
Dear Missouri: You NEED to do this statue immediately! Be proud!
Missouri is a firmly red state now and the governor is about Alt-Right as it gets, so don't hold your breath on this happening anytime soon.
It might fly in KC or STL. It doesn't have to be a state-of-Missouri sponsored statue.
Also it doesn't have to be the government that puts it up. There must be many orgs in Missouri that could collaborate to make it happen.
