Here's my follow up interview and more in depth account of
@LFCConnecticut's kind act at the rally:http://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2017/08/21/saw-where-could-help-and-did-taking-note-kind-act-during-free-speech-rally/FP9cMMjWUr4kTM5Ldf7Y7L/story.html …
This is how you change hearts & minds. By taking the lead & being a leader worth following.
Proud to call her a dear friend and happy to have her as a roommate. She's an amazing human being.
Please thank her from me and remind her that she is an awesome example of humanity and an inspiration to us all.
Thank you Imani, you are a shining star . May we all follow your example. Only love can conquer hate.
#resist
Please see her comment about Trump supporters, her words, were getting yelled at & spit at.By whom were they getting taunted?Think about it.
So what? Do you suppose the entire world should agree on everything?
No. But the people she escorted were, n her mind, possibly n danger? N danger from a group she was siding with? It's irony.She was w/Antifa.
No, it's not irony. No one should *need* protection during a protest, but after Dallas and Charlottesville, I think careful is good
I appreciate what she did. But she was with the group she admits they needed protection from. That's irony.
She was not "with" antifa, she was in Boston and decided to go to the counter protest
I've apologize to her directly. I will admit when I've made an error. Ok?
I appreciate the sentiment, but they're gonna just call her the n-word later. Treat them like they would treat you. Only answer.
Idk. Maybe her actions might give them pause to do so. Who knows.
Only one who has not engaged with a Nazi would make that assumption. You're dealing with a level of stupidity and hate that surpasses reason
I mean were they nazis or just trump supporters? Cause i dont think its fair to label all trump supporters as nazis or white supremacist
I have to agree with this. One in law supported Trump (still may?) and he's the farthest thing from racist on the planet.
He's one of the nicest people I've ever met..if not a little intense at times, but he's ex-military so I kinda expect that.
Trump supporters are, at the very least, comfortable with tacitly supporting racism, so not the furthest thing from it.
I've know him for almost 15yrs. He has never ONCE gave me a reason to stop and say 'wow, that's kinda racist' MY parents on the other hand-
