It’s good when people understand we can design tech for being humane, but those who have benefitted the most have a responsibility to know.
-
New conversation
-
-
It’s literally like saying “It would be possible to use the cloud to scale a web service.” in 2017 and starting to ponder the possibilities.
-
So many of us are *eager* to teach people in tech how to prevent abuse. From 6 years ago:http://anildash.com/2011/07/if-your-websites-full-of-assholes-its-your-fault.html …
-
So while I’d never criticize a new designer or dev for not knowing, it’s inexcusable for tech’s most powerful:https://medium.com/humane-tech/the-immortal-myths-about-online-abuse-a156e3370aee …
-
It’s amazing how profound he thinks it is, especially given how they coach 22-year-olds through YC.
-
“How does this become a $billion company?” and “how do you get 10% week over week growth?” are their primary topics of discussion.
- 2 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Amused that you read something that, inter alia, points out that quote RT makes pointless rudeness too easy, and then wrote this.
-
I’m on the record for years against using quote tweets to target abuse. Which is why I didn’t do that, nor was I rude to Graham.
-
I would instantly block or mute anyone who spoke to me like that. Others are more tolerant, but I can see no way it’s not rude.
-
Do you consider it rude to create communities which enable abuse? Would you block people for it?
-
I’m not. If me making a critical tweet is rude, certainly making a community that hosts people who want to kill me is rude too, right?
-
If someone deliberately intended that, it would be bad, but not rude. Of course, as you know, Paul did not. Meanwhile…
-
Once someone knows they’ve made such a thing, is it rude to not fix it for a decade+ while ignoring others’ advice on how to fix it?
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
agree w/the thrust of what you're saying but I didn't get the sense that this tweet was the first he'd heard/thought about it.
-
He’s presenting as a hypothesis an idea that tens of millions of people have experienced in the real world over 15+ years.
-
bullying/abuse. a lot of designers/devs tend to have a bias towards anything that produces growth, user behavior be damned.
-
No this is incorrect. There isn’t a dichotomy between engagement/popularity (what investors want) and safety/anti-abuse.
-
FB has less abuse than TWTR, more popular. Anil, as you noted many times, Twitter could add anti-abuse features and be better, not worse
-
also wouldn't hurt
@Twitter to curb the bots. This post got about 30 likes in 2 minutes, most of which don't seem to be real people
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.