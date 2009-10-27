America needs more statues like "Dignity," a 50-ft-tall stainless steel statue in S Dakota honoring Lakota & Dakota peoples(built in 2016)pic.twitter.com/FcJWoNwqo2
And here's another one: Underground Railroad Memorial, Detroitpic.twitter.com/DuYTaeid0x
And Windsor, Ontario has its mate across the Detroit River.pic.twitter.com/nXzP9eHBVZ
I'd also vote for more Harriet Tubman, John Brown, and Nat Turner statues
God knows there's volumes of history of Black Americans that's ignored, denied,& deleted from our collective memories due to white supremacy
That's unfortunately true. I didn't really learn about African-American history until college; it's not taught in any detail in high schools
Grew up in Memphis and never heard an
#MLK speech til my junior year in college. "I Have a Dream" ...pic.twitter.com/7VjFLNNhvs
That makes me so sad. It was the one I heard the most but the mountaintop speech, his last, stuck with me the longest.
Here is the beautiful gate that's part of the magnificent National Civil Rights Museum complex in Memphis. I took this about 10 years ago pic.twitter.com/yW8na8oZjh
So similar to Obama's words continuing the journey and pursuit for a more perfect union.pic.twitter.com/PQNPvXwdXR
Thank you for telling us about Robert Smalls. These are the people who deserve statues! Too bad we never read about him in high school.
Unless you just happen to have a teacher who gets away from the normal curriculum . Thanks Mrs Davis
And for those of us long out of high school that now have Professor Rashid for the lesson and introducing us to Robert Smalls.
#SayHisName
Union Navy boarded Smalls's stolen ship, expecting Confederates. He told them he brought ship and guns for Lincoln.https://twitter.com/MuslimIQ/status/898903766761701377 …
Follow-up: If we had sense of good history, there'd be Hollywood movies about Robert Smalls just for *that* moment.https://twitter.com/EricKleefeld/status/899077624047296512 …
Another detail: Confederate ship that Robert Smalls stole was called "The Planter" — old term for large slaveowners.https://twitter.com/EricKleefeld/status/899082488462573568 …
When Smalls went back home, he bought former owner's house. Was sued by ex-slaver for house back. Smalls set legal precedence winning home.
New book about Smalls just came out!http://www.amazon.com/Be-Free-Die-Amazing-Slavery/dp/1250101867/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr= …
Thank you !!!
@KatieC1212 Just bought this for me and my son or.... he will never know/learn about this excellence.
