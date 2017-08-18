He says he went to Charlottesville to demonstrate against "fundamental change of the composition of this country"https://twitter.com/TIME/status/898601973934465024 …
-
New conversation
-
0:55
-
I wonder if he thought that statement would be helpful in improving the way he's perceived
-
His last statement in the video is quite a doozyhttps://twitter.com/TIME/status/898601973934465024 …0:55
-
Omfg!!!!!! They're such idiots I cannot even believe this!!!!! Is this is joke???!?
-
He calls himself a white supremest with no hate??? Yes and I'm the queen of England!! OMG
-
Then he complains about never getting to vote on "the fundamental change of the composition of this country" - neither did Native Americans?
-
What does he even mean by that? composition of the people?? IE he wanted to continue the genocide of native Americans and black ppl?
- 8 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
What is his name?
-
Nicholas Fuentes. Here's the video. The last thing he says is...well,https://twitter.com/TIME/status/898601973934465024 …0:55
- 6 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
"This rare feeling you are feeling, son, is called Empathy"
-
Haha, not empathy though. He literally can only feel sorry for *himself* when he's hated by others.
-
One day, we can only hope he will make the connection, but the irony may kill him outright.
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.