Update:All members have now resigned. Per
@politico, PCAH is an official agency, that makes this the 1st White House department to resignpic.twitter.com/kk7buaVr9G
-
New conversation
-
Update:All members have now resigned. Per
-
Now it will be filled with guys like Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and all the members of Three Doors Down
-
Legally yes, but just like Bieber, they've essentially been yours for several years now.
-
We'd happily take them back if it meant Trump would leave public life though.
#TakingOneForTheTeam
- 16 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
Listen, Kumar: We don't need to emulate your ridiculous conformity to
#FakeNews narratives. There is nothing "artistic" about smoking pot.
-
MAGA=NAZI Mr. Congressman. And all the resignations happening are as real as the Mueller indictments coming to take down this corrupt admin.
-
Actually MAGA means "himself" (in Hungarian, anyway). Which makes perfect sense considering Trump is, was & has always been about himself.
-
What does that even mean? So as a 70-year-old billionaire he needs a government job and endless lies and abuse?
-
Great question, fake Congressman! What do powerful, greedy people usually want more of?
- 4 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
It depresses me to realise that Trump probably won't read word one of that.
-
He probably won't. But Melania is the 'Honorary Chairman,' so she probably will.
-
Then again, she may not have even been aware there was a Committee on the Arts & Humanities, or even that she chaired it.
-
The committee started under BO;hadn't met under DT. I normally don't cite The Hollywood Reporter;they cite Politico.https://www.google.com/amp/www.hollywoodreporter.com/amp/news/president-committee-arts-humanities-resigns-trump-charlottesville-1030832 …
-
Sadly, if it started under BO, then it was likely already on the long list of items Trump had planned to demolish at some point.
-
Then it would have been safe from the BO(H)-Eradicator :p Wonder how many of Trumps decisions can be rolled back again by the next president
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.