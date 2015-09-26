Moral equivalency a fun game that everyone is playing apparently
22k retweets not enough Bethany? I get like 2 on a good day
Honestly wasn't expecting to get more than maybe 2 likes for that. That it did meant it was worth retweeting for people on my feed.
You gained my total respect when you were in Doctor Who, your presence on Twitter has just been a continued blessing you deserve every RT
Thank you! That's so lovely x
I cannot imagine that blue tick helps in making this not render account unusable ;)
Oh absolutely, I see maybe one in 20 replies to it. Lots of howling ino the void from racists, rapists and, some, I assume very fine people
I'm embarrassed sometimes to be a white male listening to other white males complain about how rough they have it, how society is so unfair
Hey, it fucking is. That had thing to get your head around is that it's even worse for everyone else.
Hey, speaking as a white male, I've had a hard enough time. If I didn't have all the privilege from that, I'd likely be dead.
So, I recognize that I'm still playing on easy mode, and it can be tough as hell, but plenty of people have it even worse, we need to fix it
Life is tough for most people, the only way to change it is to lift up others when you can & you'll see how your own life will get better
This was one of the best pieces of advice I ever received, about ten years ago. Never stopped being true.
“When you get tired, pick someone up and carry them with you, and you’ll find that you’re not tired anymore.”
Why on earth is this idiot getting ANY airtime? We do have a few other newsworthy events going on!
Further, everyone loves stories like this -- "apparently pristine entity shown to have flaws."
I'm ok with his airtime. This walking HR violation is only ensuring that he'll never work for a major company in Silicon Valley again.
His career in tech is dead with all the damage he's done, all he can do now is become a right-wing Youtube grifter for Patreon buckz.
