Alan Turing significantly helped defeat the nazi in WW2 this guy probably just made a google doodle.
lol I get what he distributed wasn't cool but ya'll dont need to attack aspects of him you don't know. im sure hes a talented engineer still
actually his notions about what makes good software suggest he is not a very high level engineer
I'm sure Google would not have hired him unless he was at least above average with his technical skills
-
you ever just look at this dude's picture and think about how he genuinely believes he's a prime specimen of humanity
Am I the only one bothered by what it looks like terrible understanding of statistics on his part? I use to think MIT were good at it.
It's because he thinks that psychology/biopsych is so easy peasy that a 'genius' like him can make a paper, not knowing that psych majors...
... specifically take courses on stats and paper writing to avoid letting your bias color your work.
Yup so do sociologists which makes me weep when I see surveys or polls that are highly biased.
Definitely sociology! I didn't mean to forget my sociology peeps!
I still have nightmares about my stats class :). No harm here :)
That and being gay in the 50s was taboo because...conservatives.
Both parties were against it back then, it was more of a Christain issue than a political one.
This isn't about parties, but viewpoints. And socially conservative viewpoints, practically by definition, is what made it taboo.
Pretty sure Christianity is what made it taboo. A socially conservative person in ancient Greece wouldn't't have opposed it.
The world ancient Greeks lived in was almost completely different . We don't even know what was considered conservative views to them
POINT BEING it is completely ridiculous to say that being a conservative at Google is like being gay in the 1950s.
I dunno what you're talking about they're basically the same http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/fired-google-engineer-gay-man-men-1950s-uk-discrimination-not-accepted-for-views-a7901166.html …
