@monteiro omg is this an actual real LEGO?
-
New conversation
-
-
It's a prototype for a set that has been selected to be produced by LEGO :)
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Btw IIRC she did create an account
@MaggyHams (is it really hers?)
- 1 more reply
-
-
And she coined the term "Software Engineering". All my best wishes! Have a wonderful day, Margaret.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
This picture has always tripped me out .pic.twitter.com/BDhmctvaeQ
-
Only anyone that's ever programmed in an assembly language can appreciate the kind of verbosity needed for even the most basic tasks :)
End of conversation
-
-
Love that she's still rocking long hair too. Happy birthdayThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
You go girl! Happy birthday from Brazil! I always dreamt of working @ NASA because of women like her. Not @ NASA but I do work with IT. pic.twitter.com/SpZm7uXswMThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Absolute heroine to me. And to all computer scientists. Genius, brilliant, pioneering woman.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
YES!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
An inspiration to me! (Comp Sci is my field lol). Happy Birthday Margaret Hamilton!!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Happy Birthday Margaret Hamilton, thank you for your contributions to space exploration.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Awesome. I have a picture of this lady on the wall at work!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Does Ingrid Daubechies have a Lego? She deserves it too!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Now that is a properly cool thing to have doneThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Happy birthday,
#MargaretHamilton -- and thank you, Andrea, for sharing! :) Regards.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Happy Birthday Maggie! You are super cool! Thank you for your pioneering accomplishments.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.