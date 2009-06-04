The Metropolitan Museum of Art was stunned. They had hoped to add the sculptures to its collection. "They'll never be made again."pic.twitter.com/aejy5FibUI
-
New conversation
-
-
Trump, posing as "John Baron," claimed the sculptures were "without artistic merit," according to 3 appraisals that probably never happenedpic.twitter.com/vbql098cS6
-
-
Seriously does anyone find this even slightly surprising? Have u ever seen pictures of his homes? He has the artistic sense of Liberace!
-
I have been telling everyone for over a year, ASK ANY New Yorker about Trump. He is a local joke.
- 2 more replies
-
New conversation
-
My favorite response to this: people complaining that it was 40 years ago, get over it. These same people are obsessed with the Confederacy.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Comprehensive history of the works destroyed by Trump.https://www.drivingfordeco.com/stewart-and-company/ …
-
Donald J Trump used this alias when calling news stations to get publicity. Rex Tillerson also uses an alias.
-
Rex Tillerson aka Wayne Tracker He used it to discuss climate change as CEO at Exxon. Also Michael Cohen aka Michael D. Hacking *see photopic.twitter.com/LNv2iVXfSZ
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Why does trump not realize he gets caught in a lie every time and it always shows what he really is , a professional liar
-
Tweet unavailable
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.