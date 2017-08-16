A private entity shouldn’t be forced to harbor anyone’s political ideology anyway. Being a Nazi is neither a religion nor an immutable trait
Can the power company do that? Sounds to me like you're ok with censorship as long at the powerful people doing it are unelected.
Power utilities are regulated monopolies. Web hosts aren’t. 1A protects from gov’t retaliation from speech, doesn’t guarantee pvt. platform.
Sounds like it's time to regulate internet carriers then, now that so many important services are online.
The free market doesn't apply to utilities, and the internet (and it's supporting DNS service) should be treated the same.
You want the govt to regulate the internet. I can see no scenario where that goes wrong
A class of people should not be denied access to DNS services or web hosting via a blacklist, even if you hate that class of people.
Internet, YES. Deny those "who make you mad" their idiotic articles & opinions, but be sure to shove a real threat under the server. pic.twitter.com/FXOGfl8oyZ
"Literally I woke up in a bad mood and decided to tell the Constitution to just f right off because muh feels"pic.twitter.com/O3R0M8EiIU
Press F to pay respects for the Internet: a place of free speech until the corporations crushed it with the bulldozer of their feelspic.twitter.com/rGm6QHx163
-
Haha since when is
@Cloudflare the entire internet? A bit of hubris I think...
That IS the point. Civic, economic power of handful of Internet-related companies (online & off) is more massive than most understand.
See also: The Supreme Court decision on Bush v. Gore, in which the court states this decision should have no bearing on future decisions.
This is a great comment. Internet points for you
@qhardy.
dude what on earth is going on with the font in this screenshot
