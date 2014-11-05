Well hello PDF generator...pic.twitter.com/nRyWlGWLn8
Scrubbing websites is easier than ever now
This looks pretty dope! Will try it out in place of the `segmentio/nightmare` —they are comparable btw? Not sure about the feature parity
Slightly different API structure since chaining isn't there currently. But most of the foundation for automation needs are there.
Please file an issue for anything missing so it can be discussed. Whether new features are added or new docs needed, it's important.
Where do we file issues? It would be amazing if we could get AXNodes via DOMSnapshot or similar https://chromedevtools.github.io/devtools-protocol/tot/DOMSnapshot/ …
On the GH repo linked in the original tweet.https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/issues …
Yup, just saw that and was coming to let you know, awesome feedback. I brought up a11y stuff before, this is super interesting to hear.
Is this like an official version of https://github.com/cyrus-and/chrome-remote-interface …?
no, CRI is the standard (and recommended) way use the DevTools Protocol (https://chromedevtools.github.io/devtools-protocol/ …) puppeteer is a more usable API on top
Aha, got it
OOOOH!!!!! Can we finally build a JS-based, open source screen reader / assistive tech agent?!?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Does this mean we'll finally have a "blinks" text-based browser? Get it?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Any news on
@BehatPHP support for this?
Would be interested in it too
@TimSeverien maybe interesting for kontraster-cli?
Oooh. Awesome! I’ll have to look into it. Thanks :)
