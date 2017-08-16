A simple problem in a sensor of machine can't be a society problem, the people are crazy?!
Maybe if the company that designed this employed a single dark skinned person they'd have found this problem earlier.
it's not that this exact thing is the problem, it's that a million tiny things like this exist. and that having more poc in dev would solve
Looks like a lighting issue to me. An IR scanner doesnt "see" skin color. poorly lit bathroom fixtures dont work for me either sometimes
*face palm* not about the scanner; its about not having a coding staff diverse & thoughtful enough to have one that recognizes DARKER color
Aren't these heat sensors?
Doesn't detect infrared emitted from the hand, it'll have a bulb and expects a certain amount to bounce back. Dark hands reflect less back
Now don't go spouting common sense and technical reasons around here. That could be dangerous.
The point is these technical issues resulted from a lack of concern for all end users. If someone cared about the end users, would've used
Some sensors have a matte black thing hanging below the dispenser so it can be more sensitive since it doesn't get much reflection.pic.twitter.com/0JcljiMmsB
So it really is just a problem of this company not thinking that far or testing improperly. It's such an easy thing to fix!
Since it is in the company's interest to sell soap, it's an error, not racism, and a costly one for them (redesign, update). Know your tech.
The point was, if they had hired a POC the tech would have been designed correctly in the first place.
If they *tested the sensors* with a POC. Hiring a POC doesn't mean the product will be engineered better.
The hired POC would have ensured that it was tested on POC.Can't always account for things that have NEVER effected you. Never been left out
If their work is related to the sensor, sure. It seems wasteful to hire every variant of human in hopes your product is well-rounded tho.
Seems wiser to have better testing practices than hiring a male, female, transgender, young, old, short, tall, fat and slim to "speak up".
You're beyond the idiot I thought you were if you're going to reduce a POC being hired just to speak up
Maybe. Or maybe I'm just a POC in tech who understands this is about understanding your user base (everyone with hands), not hiring quotas.
