It's amazing how well children can do when they can SEE. You know what also helps? Food. Housing. Clean Air and Water.
Give someone a meal before they learn to fish and they might learn better, you know, since they're not in a hunger crisis...
"You mean it ain't me noggin, it's me peepers?"pic.twitter.com/JThJa5engX
Especially from season 6
Crazy that parents are reluctant to provide simple information to get their kids' eyes checked.
These communities have long, documented history of info being turned against them, specifically in health care. Generational distrust.
Do you have any reccomendations on further reading for this topic? If not Google is a friend lol
I am purposefully not mentioning H. Lacks, as it is well known and could cause others to take the "that's only one" position.
Oh shit yeah I almost forgot! Thank you for the links that was super kind of you!
If you can't see the blackboard, you are lost.
I think that's what Nancy was getting at though. When I was young and couldn't see the board, I couldn't keep up in class.
Same. Couldn't see, couldn't pass.
Why can't free eyeglasses be available to all children? How about an executive order for this initiative, Mr. POTUS?
Those kids need to get jobs in factories and buy their own glasses - a Republican
"If only those with 20/20 vision succeed then we'll eliminate vision problems. Economy solved." - A guy that's liked the Ron Paul FB page
*whispers "bootstraps"*pic.twitter.com/4h6iz6xOOw
