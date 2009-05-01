There's currently an outcry to get rid of monuments and actual highways with the name in places like Arizona and Charlotte.
-
New conversation
-
-
In fact, San Diego (my hometown!) just took down a memorial to a Jefferson Davis Highway yesterday.
-
-
But what you might not realize is that all of those Jefferson Davis Highways are related!
-
In fact, they were intended to be a kind of superhighway of Confederate veneration when they were conceived of in the 1910s.
-
This was long before the national highway system, and during the very beginning of auto travel in the United States.
-
A group called the United Daughters of the Confederacy saw an opportunity to memorialize their version of history with the dawn of autos.
-
Wait, you say! That name sounds familiar! Yes, indeed. It's the same group responsible for many of the Confederate memorials in the U.S.
-
This group was also behind the Confederate Catechism, a document that put their heroic "Lost Cause" alternative history into words.
-
It contained "informative"—and inaccurate—statements like this:pic.twitter.com/9uCkaHNjLm
-
The Confederate Catechism—along with all of the UDC's efforts—was meant to indoctrinate the public with this narrative.
-
It was intended to supply white Southerners with the ammunition they needed to get that narrative into textbooks and official histories.
-
And that's where the Jefferson Davis Highway comes in—a coast-to-coast trail of Confederate memory that would make this "history" tangible.
-
The highway was also in response to one of the first well-known "auto trails" or highways: The Lincoln Highway.
-
You probably know the Lincoln Highway now as I-80 or U.S. Routes 30 and 50.
-
Since there was no federal highway system, states often relied on public support—sometimes from interest groups—for road $$$.
-
And the Lincoln Highway—named after the great emancipator—infuriated members of the UDC. They decided to build a Southern analog.
-
Their vision was just as grand. It would stretch from Arlington, VA to San Diego, CA and spread the Lost Cause vision of the South.
-
Imagine how tempting it would have been for a county, city or state to be presented with ample funding for a highway...
-
...with the only caveat being that it was named after the man who symbolized the Confederacy and the UDC's vision of heroic white supremacy.
- 33 more replies
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.