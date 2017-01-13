Search results
  1. Jan 13

    The wheels on the bus go round and round and can't go less than 50 mph or the bus will explode.

    11 replies 235 retweets 809 likes
  2. Jan 12

    he dresses like an old grandma so he can visit his children

    16 replies 221 retweets 816 likes
  3. Jan 12

    If you don't do what the men eating pasta say, they'll send you to live with your old goldfish we flushed.

    21 replies 180 retweets 563 likes
  4. Jan 13

    "They really needed help and Hillary pretended she didn't hear them. For 13 hours. It was a true story."

    74 replies 708 retweets 846 likes
  5. Jan 13

    : They cut off his arm + I cried. My date + I didn't speak on the way home. Mommie doesn't want U to see that..

    1 reply 47 retweets 38 likes
  6. Jan 13

    Ok you asked - Buffy the movie: the precursor to an awesome tv show

    131 replies 577 retweets 2,544 likes
  7. Jan 13

    Steel magnolias: a bunch of ladies talk and cry a lot and there's a cake shaped like an armadillo

    26 replies 91 retweets 683 likes
  8. Jan 13

    Well you see these are fun moving images we use to distract ourselves from that fact that you don't have healthcare

    6 replies 315 retweets 975 likes
  9. Jan 13

    The man who thinks people taste yummy helps the nice lady find the guy who thinks people are clothes.

    6 replies 62 retweets 152 likes
  10. Jan 13

    You're not gonna need a bigger boat.

    5 replies 96 retweets 202 likes
  11. Jan 13

    Well Donald, it was about two reporters who uncovered info about a bad president. That's why we need press freedom.

    11 replies 272 retweets 644 likes
  12. Jan 13

    Yay we made dinosaurs... Oops we made dinosaurs... Run

    3 replies 65 retweets 221 likes
  13. Jan 13

    a girl kills an old lady by dropping a house on her then steals her shoes, teams up with 3 misfits to kill again!

    6 replies 67 retweets 261 likes
  14. Jan 13

    A writer has trouble finishing a story, so a mean lady breaks his legs and forces him to finish it.

    5 replies 35 retweets 122 likes
  15. Jan 12

    It's was nap time inside a nap time.

    18 replies 365 retweets 1,005 likes
  16. Jan 12

    Tom Cruise makes Jack Nicholson tell the truth, even if he can't handle it.

    5 replies 61 retweets 268 likes
  17. Jan 12

    A 40 year old man has never held hands with a girl. His friends help him meet the right girl to hold hands with.

    13 replies 95 retweets 333 likes
  18. Jan 12

    Two cowboys find out its cold in the mountains and they can keep warmer lying on top of each other.

    6 replies 24 retweets 144 likes
  19. Jan 12

    A man forgets to use the buddy system when he goes out to play in a park and has to cut off his arm.

    2 replies 22 retweets 84 likes
  20. Jan 12

    If someone's wearing a hockey mask and there's no ice around to skate, they're not your friend

    56 retweets 160 likes

