The wheels on the bus go round and round and can't go less than 50 mph or the bus will explode.
#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld
#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld he dresses like an old grandma so he can visit his children
#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld If you don't do what the men eating pasta say, they'll send you to live with your old goldfish we flushed.
"They really needed help and Hillary pretended she didn't hear them. For 13 hours. It was a true story."
#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld: They cut off his arm + I cried. My date + I didn't speak on the way home. Mommie doesn't want U to see that..
Ok you asked - Buffy the movie: the precursor to an awesome tv show
Steel magnolias: a bunch of ladies talk and cry a lot and there's a cake shaped like an armadillo
#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld Well you see these are fun moving images we use to distract ourselves from that fact that you don't have healthcare
#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld The man who thinks people taste yummy helps the nice lady find the guy who thinks people are clothes.
#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld You're not gonna need a bigger boat. pic.twitter.com/cBdt6IbG1L
Well Donald, it was about two reporters who uncovered info about a bad president. That's why we need press freedom.
Yay we made dinosaurs... Oops we made dinosaurs... Run
#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld a girl kills an old lady by dropping a house on her then steals her shoes, teams up with 3 misfits to kill again!
A writer has trouble finishing a story, so a mean lady breaks his legs and forces him to finish it.
It's was nap time inside a nap time.
Tom Cruise makes Jack Nicholson tell the truth, even if he can't handle it.
A 40 year old man has never held hands with a girl. His friends help him meet the right girl to hold hands with.
Two cowboys find out its cold in the mountains and they can keep warmer lying on top of each other.
A man forgets to use the buddy system when he goes out to play in a park and has to cut off his arm.
#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld If someone's wearing a hockey mask and there's no ice around to skate, they're not your friend
