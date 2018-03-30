-
Today is
#LandDay. Every 30 March, Palestinians gather to mark Israel’s ongoing seizure of their land & the suffering it causes. We’re urging the UK govt to act now on the rights abuses that result from Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. More: http://50yearstoomany.uk/ pic.twitter.com/acdx8eVire
A group of Irish MPs support the Palestinian people.
#LandDay pic.twitter.com/RSYKP76J29
Thousands of Palestinians are on the border with Israel, and the Israeli army is firing gas bombs at the Palestinians.
#LandDay pic.twitter.com/iJVrBq1EuA
Today we recognize Yom-Al Ard or
#LandDay in #Palestine. Land Day is celebrated every year on March 30th in Palestine in remembrance of the annexation of 2 thousand hectares of land by the Israeli government on that day in 1976. #FreePalestine #Palestinapic.twitter.com/57aOxjqSsx
On this
#LandDay, Israel continues to force Palestinians off their land, creating settlements that exclusively house Jewish Israeli settlers. This is the story of a Palestinian village that continues its peaceful struggle to survive against all odds → http://amn.st/6011DXHCL pic.twitter.com/kKoAvFHx79
Palestinians in
#Gaza are launching the biggest march in decades near the border between the #Gaza & occupied territories ( #Israel) #Palestine #GreatReturnMarch #LandDay #Gaza #مسيرة_العودة_الكبرىpic.twitter.com/giZJQBnmYE
As Israeli forces gun down Palestinian
#GreatReturnMarch demonstrators in occupied Gaza, don't forget that today, 30 March, is #LandDay. This is an annual event that the Israeli gov't & its apologists dearly hope you won't notice, or read up on. So let me explain its origins.Show this thread
As a mark of respect for
#LandDay we’ve come to shut Elbit — Israel’s factory of death #StopArmingIsraelpic.twitter.com/cO3pFFrdMl
#Elbit factory blockaded & shut down with banners marking #LandDay & in solidarity with #GreatReturnMarchpic.twitter.com/ASah0WAlX6
Will not fall, Free Palestine.
#Gaza #LandDay pic.twitter.com/soxOWhXzLD
Every March 30th since 1976 Palestinians commemorate
#LandDay to honor their struggle to hold on to their land and to their national identity in an increasingly hostile context. http://bit.ly/2Go0l9A
A few pictures from today's emergency protest outside the Irish parliament today in solidarity with tomorrow's
#LandDay marches in #Palestine. Israeli occupation forces have threatened to use live fire on these non-violent demonstrators. #MarchOfReturnpic.twitter.com/7yOLCwG1UZ
Pro-Palestine friends of Liverpool raised awareness of the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine on
#LandDay @Livfop #GreatReturnMarch #Nakba70pic.twitter.com/i12Ujk9xzh
UPDATE: 7 Palestinians killed, hundreds injured by IDF during
#LandDay protests on Gaza-Israel border – medics https://on.rt.com/927f pic.twitter.com/sHXVoYVRMi
As Palestinians begin the
#GreatReturnMarch @WMPSC is by their side in solidarity every step of the way #LandDay pic.twitter.com/pDf0rbfnFw
Tonight For Land Day We Raised awareness of the Ethnic Cleansing of
#Palestine (I have attached the flyer we gave out) #freepalestine #landday #Palestinianpic.twitter.com/2xB0hnWAo6
5 Palestinians killed and over 350 are being treated from live ammunition shots, some in the head cheast & stomach in critical condition, as israeli army opens fire on the peaceful protest in
#GreatReturnMarch marking Palestinian #LandDay pic.twitter.com/n62ioDb5VQ
Great action today as activists shut down Israel's Elbit UK Arms factory to mark
#LandDay #GreatReturnMarchpic.twitter.com/7XkAemPcsP
Now, a Palestinian peaceful protester shot by Zionist occupation soldiers near Jabalia,
#Gaza, occupied Palestine, his condition is not known yest, 30 March 2018. #LandDay #TheGreatMarchOfReturn http://www.facebook.com/younes.arar/posts/10157312617390760 …pic.twitter.com/z62jYiA2z2Show this thread
Solidarity with all the Palestinians in Gaza marching for their Right of Return today. Thank you courageous resisters. Despite this being their legal right on their own land, apartheid Israel is gearing up to kill.
#LandDay #GreatReturnMarchpic.twitter.com/I4qraPhVRG
