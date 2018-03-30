Search results
  1. 13 hours ago

    Today is . Every 30 March, Palestinians gather to mark Israel’s ongoing seizure of their land & the suffering it causes. We’re urging the UK govt to act now on the rights abuses that result from Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. More:

  2. Mar 29

    A group of Irish MPs support the Palestinian people.

  3. 13 hours ago

    Thousands of Palestinians are on the border with Israel, and the Israeli army is firing gas bombs at the Palestinians.

  4. 11 hours ago

    Today we recognize Yom-Al Ard or in . Land Day is celebrated every year on March 30th in Palestine in remembrance of the annexation of 2 thousand hectares of land by the Israeli government on that day in 1976.

  5. 17 hours ago

    On this , Israel continues to force Palestinians off their land, creating settlements that exclusively house Jewish Israeli settlers. This is the story of a Palestinian village that continues its peaceful struggle to survive against all odds →

  6. 13 hours ago

    Palestinians in are launching the biggest march in decades near the border between the & occupied territories () 🇵🇸

  7. 10 hours ago

    As Israeli forces gun down Palestinian demonstrators in occupied Gaza, don't forget that today, 30 March, is . This is an annual event that the Israeli gov't & its apologists dearly hope you won't notice, or read up on. So let me explain its origins.

    9 replies 369 retweets 277 likes
  8. Mar 29

    As a mark of respect for we’ve come to shut Elbit — Israel’s factory of death

  9. Mar 29

    factory blockaded & shut down with banners marking & in solidarity with

  10. 12 hours ago

    Will not fall, Free Palestine.

  11. 13 hours ago

    Every March 30th since 1976 Palestinians commemorate to honor their struggle to hold on to their land and to their national identity in an increasingly hostile context.

  12. Mar 29

    A few pictures from today's emergency protest outside the Irish parliament today in solidarity with tomorrow's marches in . Israeli occupation forces have threatened to use live fire on these non-violent demonstrators.

  13. Mar 29

    Pro-Palestine friends of Liverpool raised awareness of the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine on

  14. 11 hours ago

    UPDATE: 7 Palestinians killed, hundreds injured by IDF during protests on Gaza-Israel border – medics

  15. 16 hours ago

    As Palestinians begin the is by their side in solidarity every step of the way

  16. Mar 28

    Tonight For Land Day We Raised awareness of the Ethnic Cleansing of (I have attached the flyer we gave out)

  17. 12 hours ago

    5 Palestinians killed and over 350 are being treated from live ammunition shots, some in the head cheast & stomach in critical condition, as israeli army opens fire on the peaceful protest in marking Palestinian

  18. Mar 29

    Great action today as activists shut down Israel's Elbit UK Arms factory to mark

  19. 14 hours ago

    Now, a Palestinian peaceful protester shot by Zionist occupation soldiers near Jabalia, , occupied Palestine, his condition is not known yest, 30 March 2018.

  20. 13 hours ago

    Solidarity with all the Palestinians in Gaza marching for their Right of Return today. Thank you courageous resisters. Despite this being their legal right on their own land, apartheid Israel is gearing up to kill.

