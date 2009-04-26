I don't think you understand what the word "risk" means.
I don't think you understand what the word "risk" means.
Amazing! I will drink any number of cups of coffee for a 36% chance at immortality.
Omfg...I drink so much coffee, I'm going to be immortal!!
Nah dog. We all gonna die for sure
Pretty sure everyone's "risk of dying" is gonna stay right up there around 100% no matter what you eat or drink.
So my risk of dying drops from 100% likely to what?
As far as I know it's 100% certainty. No-one from the long past has survived.
Yup. So their tweet is poorly worded. Hope they see it too.
Is this what passes for journalism these days? The quality of the writing drastically deteriorates as the article goes on. Utter rubbish
I mean... it is called grub street. Not saying they are any less serious, but I certainly haven't heard of them, let alone their competition
True! Maybe it needs to work on it's comedy if it's a parody site.
I am invincible!!!pic.twitter.com/gc4PallqCV
Immortality!
I thought we all die? I can lower the risk of this?!
The more you think about it, the less sence it makes.
But I love coffee
