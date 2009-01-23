Totally unfamiliar with her until this morning, but that's the second video I've seen of her today where she seems to hate Piers ->
-
New conversation
-
-
so she's alright by me. Here's the secondhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVExq6zHOXA …
-
Tweet unavailable
-
That's just because you love Wenger so much ;)
-
We may need a new manager, but at least keeping him around means that Morgan is cheesed off.
- 4 more replies
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
We all know exactly what you mean... https://twitter.com/JOE_co_uk/status/879655633569689600 …1:21
- 2 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
I'm not even sure he felt the knife go on.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Well done Susanna quality rinse, and he knew it
-
Piers face when he realised she wasn't going to miss the chance to put the ball in the empty net was priceless
-
I've never seen an anchor look so defeated and pissed off before lmao
-
Quality work by the cameraman too, to just slightly zoom in and focus on Piers face
-
I literally tweeted that also. I can't believe they cut back to him when he made that face lmao
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.