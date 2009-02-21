To the haters in my mentions saying that Godzilla is female: That is not canon, and I do not recognize it (1/?)
As someone who has extensively studied Godzilla AND gender let me throw my hat into the ring
Godzilla has no gender because Godzilla cannot comprehend gender. But Godzilla is capable of reproducing seemingly asexually
But most canon sources seem to use "he" to describe Gojira so...there's my hat. In the ring.
If you fire missiles at Godzilla that makes you just as bad as Godzilla.
It's calling him a monster that MAKES him destroy cities. How can we expect to win him over with such inflammatory language?
It's your responsibility to make sure the monster is calm at all times. ESPECIALLY when he's monstering.
EXACTLY!! When Godzilla is on a genocidal rampage it is absolutely NOT the time to speak out against genocidal rampages!!
Violence "on many sides"
The important thing is that we are opening the communication channels
Mothra and I are working things out
