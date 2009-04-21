A Republican civil war WITHOUT any monuments?!?pic.twitter.com/CpJfIeXtI2
Trump has torn this country apart and needs to be
#impeach
Whatever we think the reasons are I'm glad we all agree we are torn apart.
As Trump continues to sink, extreme right will loudly start to amplify the "he's really a Democrat" talking point. Let's reject that meme.
Right-wingers have never been beholden to truth or reality. They'll continue to spout nonsense and the media won't challenge them on it.
Hard right have had their turn and they're fucking it up. Around the world, they're blowing it because their ideology is a failed one.
They can't run a country or system because their rule is founded on reactionary chaos and debasement.
