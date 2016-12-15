School Apple IDs still only get 5GB free space….hard to believe this is an ongoing problem.
-
-
-
No idea how anyone is doing a serious Shared iPad deployment with this kind of limitation.
-
@fraserspeirs Meanwhile, my 50GB per month is now full. Not sure with what. Hard to tell, since management of iCloud content is bollocks.
-
@CraigGrannell there's a button in iCloud settings that says Manage Storage & it will take u 2 a screen showing what's taking up the space.
-
@Sarcassem Yeah, but loads of it is impossible to pin down. I have about 15 GB of ghost data.
-
-
@C64Reloaded No, there is no solution - you can’t even buy more storage for Managed Apple IDs.
- Show more
-
-
@fraserspeirs they should have an icloud division that runs itself independantly. At this point, it's ridiculous.
-
@fraserspeirs Your voice carries. From your lips to Cupertino's ears. Shared storage purchase, for orgs and families is needed so badly.
-
-
@fraserspeirs not sure why you use Apple tools in education everyone uses Meraki or Zuludesk for management Apple ID for ED is archaic
- Show more
-
-
@fraserspeirs managed ID's so poorly thought out don't understand why they went live with this limitation keep encouraging schools to use
-
@fraserspeirs the incredible meanness of @Apple one of richest corporations in history
-
@fraserspeirs that's because iCloud is really just a internet connection to the original iPods from 2001 - embarassing @apple #icloud
-
@fraserspeirs I feel your pain going 2017 will introduce school iCloud storage
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.