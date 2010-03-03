FOX SoccerVerified account

  1. 2 hours ago

    Kieran is back in the U.S. for his second game, this time with Atlético Madrid. The former Spurs star chatted with us about his new challenge and the season ahead.

    Trippier on joining Atletico Madrid and the MLS All-Star Game
  2. 3 hours ago

    Messi makes it, but who else? Zlatan picks his ultimate 5-a-side teammates. 👀

    Zlatan picks his ultimate 5-a-side team
  3. Retweeted
    8 hours ago

    Zlatan recently claimed he's "a Ferrari among Fiats" in . Well, what do the All-Stars have to say about that? 😂

    If the MLS All-Stars were cars, what would they be?
  4. Retweeted
    4 hours ago

    THIS is gonna be fun. 💯 Don't miss the first-ever All-Star Skills Challenge featuring Rooney, Nani and more, streaming LIVE today at 8pm ET on !

    MLS All-Star Skills Challenge tomorrow!
  5. Retweeted
    4 hours ago

    BTW, can we take a sec to talk about these 🔥 stats? 102 Wins. Seven losses. S E V E N. 🤯 :

  6. 4 hours ago

    Zlatan vs Vela is the talk of So we asked: Who would you rather have on your team? 🧐

    Zlatan vs Vela: Who would you pick on your team?
  7. 4 hours ago

    End of an era. 🏆🏆 Jill Ellis is stepping down as USWNT coach after winning back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cups, reports.

  8. 5 hours ago

    Ummm, is it too late to enter for the Skills Challenge? 🎯

    Bastian Schweinsteiger at MLS All-Star practice
  9. 5 hours ago

    Over a third (9/26) of this year's MLS All-Stars come from Atlanta United or LAFC. 👀

    , and
  10. 6 hours ago

    So a German, Englishman and a Swede walk into ...

    , , and
  11. Retweeted
    7 hours ago

    It’s all smiles when walks in and sees +

  12. 6 hours ago

    Mr. Champions League is ready to resume his duties. 👀🏆

  13. 8 hours ago

  14. 23 hours ago

    We asked who he'd pick to join his ultimate 5-a-side team. He went back to his roots. 🔥

    Schweinsteiger's 5-a-side teammates
  15. Jul 29

    We're preeeetty sure Zlatan is a wizard. 🧙🏻‍♂️ What tricks are up his sleeve for Wednesday's Game?

    Zlatan bicycle kick animated
  16. Jul 29

    THIS is gonna be fun. 💯 Don't miss the first-ever All-Star Skills Challenge featuring Rooney, Nani and more, streaming LIVE tomorrow at 8pm ET!

    MLS All-Star Skills Challenge tomorrow!
  17. Jul 29

    What an entrance! offensive lineman Joe Looney does the 😂 (via )

  18. Jul 29

    New signings, new threads.

  19. Jul 29

    👀 If the playoffs started at the break...

  20. Jul 28

    Ask the All-Stars! We're sitting down with Nani, Rooney, Schweinsteiger & Co. tomorrow ahead of the Game. Submit your questions & they may answer yours on our Instagram Story!

