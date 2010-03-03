FOX SoccerVerified account
@FOXSoccer
The home of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and Gold Cup 2019
Tweets
- Tweets, current page.
- Tweets & replies
- Media
You blocked @FOXSoccer
Are you sure you want to view these Tweets? Viewing Tweets won't unblock @FOXSoccer
-
Kieran
@Trippier2 is back in the U.S. for his second #MLSAllStar game, this time with Atlético Madrid. The former Spurs star chatted with us about his new challenge and the season ahead.pic.twitter.com/Qcl0QglcSdTrippier on joining Atletico Madrid and the MLS All-Star GameThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Messi makes it, but who else? Zlatan
@ibra_official picks his ultimate 5-a-side teammates. pic.twitter.com/LNmGmu8YaUZlatan picks his ultimate 5-a-side teamThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Zlatan recently claimed he's "a Ferrari among Fiats" in
@MLS. Well, what do the All-Stars have to say about that? #MLSAllStarpic.twitter.com/GFDbBk62LNIf the MLS All-Stars were cars, what would they be?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
THIS is gonna be fun.
#MLSAllStar Don't miss the first-ever @MLS All-Star Skills Challenge featuring Rooney, Nani and more, streaming LIVE today at 8pm ET on @FOXSoccer!pic.twitter.com/xGX238taqTThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
BTW, can we take a sec to talk about these stats? 102 Wins. Seven losses. S E V E N.
#ThankYouJill: http://ussoc.cr/je pic.twitter.com/nCOwAOpVnTShow this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Zlatan vs Vela is the talk of
#MLSAllStar So we asked: Who would you rather have on your team? pic.twitter.com/0pwgEo4mDRZlatan vs Vela: Who would you pick on your team?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
End of an era. Jill Ellis is stepping down as USWNT coach after winning back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cups,
@EqualizerSoccer reports.pic.twitter.com/RKNcwDuxatThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Ummm, is it too late to enter
@BSchweinsteiger for the #MLSAllStar Skills Challenge? #FOXFieldPasspic.twitter.com/rMOtlCRNqUBastian Schweinsteiger at MLS All-Star practiceThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Over a third (9/26) of this year's MLS All-Stars come from Atlanta United or LAFC.
#MLSAllStarpic.twitter.com/jlTdUr2cjBThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
So a German, Englishman and a Swede walk into
#MLSAllStar...pic.twitter.com/0m11OTKTqrThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
It’s all smiles when
@WayneRooney walks in and sees @Ibra_official + @BSchweinsteiger #MLSAllStarpic.twitter.com/pFfJdoEjhFThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Mr. Champions League is ready to resume his duties. pic.twitter.com/CkTSnGF3lKThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Zlatan recently claimed he's "a Ferrari among Fiats" in
@MLS. Well, what do the All-Stars have to say about that? #MLSAllStarpic.twitter.com/GFDbBk62LNIf the MLS All-Stars were cars, what would they be?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
We asked
@BSchweinsteiger who he'd pick to join his ultimate 5-a-side team. He went back to his roots. pic.twitter.com/ZV9SSv1UatSchweinsteiger's 5-a-side teammatesThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
We're preeeetty sure Zlatan is a wizard. What tricks are up his sleeve for Wednesday's
#MLSAllStar Game?pic.twitter.com/IZLBZ7PcUOZlatan bicycle kick animatedThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
THIS is gonna be fun.
#MLSAllStar Don't miss the first-ever @MLS All-Star Skills Challenge featuring Rooney, Nani and more, streaming LIVE tomorrow at 8pm ET!pic.twitter.com/Y7qvxt1DfvMLS All-Star Skills Challenge tomorrow!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
What an entrance!
@dallascowboys offensive lineman Joe Looney does the @mPinoe (via @noah_bullard)pic.twitter.com/a1TjlCNmhoThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
New signings, new threads.pic.twitter.com/j73nP9W3gUThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
If the playoffs started at the
#MLSAllStar break...pic.twitter.com/cZiJ3kiW0MThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Ask the All-Stars! We're sitting down with Nani, Rooney, Schweinsteiger & Co. tomorrow ahead of the
#MLSAllStar Game. Submit your questions & they may answer yours on our Instagram Story!pic.twitter.com/VlkNnP1mG3Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.