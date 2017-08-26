Why are 70% of NFL owners employees black ? ...is this a trick question or something ?
Rich white men prospering off the blood, sweat & tears of black men is how America was built. One could argue that sports ownership is...
...another form of slavery, especially since there are no black owners of any NFL teams. At least the blacks get paid this time around.
Now we have another problem. The NFL thinks because players are compensated so well financially, they need to be seen but not heard
Thats not going to happen though. With all the new found riches, athletes gain power & their voices increase, not decrease.
Oh please. I wish they would exploit me. They didn't HAVE to be football playing millionairs, they CHOSE to be. GEEZ
Its called using your God givem talent to maximize your earning potential. During the process of earning, giving back & making some...
...sort of difference is paramount to most black athletes because most, if not all, can identify with poverty, struggle & oppression...
If Fox is not Racist, Then Why is 99% of their staff White Republicans.
White supremacist.. please believe a lot of the dems are racist also
Tucker is saying because 70% of the Players are black. That means the NFL cannot be racist against one man and Tuck does not understand why.
I have never seen tuck understand anything when the thing is explained to him like a 6 year old. Dumb it down
Tuck feigns naivety because he knows going beyond his 70% argument will a) complicate the issue for viewers & b) not favor his argument.
Agreed
white people have a long history of exploiting black people for their gain or entertainment
We should all pay for slave owners faults that happened a couple hundred years ago and btw they were Democrats not Republicans. Part 1
R-we were democrats during slavery Today's Dems- take down the confederate statues! R-don't take away our heritage!
#republicanlogic
This is probably the most annoying thing from rebublicans...trying to distance themselves from slavery while also claiming the confederacy
Republicans don't claim the Confederacy, if they do it's out of ignorance
Ok. I know Republicans that don't claim the confederacy...but really is ignorance if they do your defense?
What defense, I don't need any defending, it's just not true. You need more research, like...the Confederate Constitution.
