So laws don't apply to sheriffs?
-
New conversation
-
-
Because the sheriff followed a law on the books that the court didn't want him to. Courts can't decide if a law should be obeyed or not.
-
This exchange should be in history books to encapsulate the cognitive dissonance of the Trump era.
- 5 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Nice job giving a platform to a racist sociopath.
-
What else do you expect from the Nazi news Network? Troll the trolls.
#NaziNews #FakeNewspic.twitter.com/Ny6RISWLEy
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
You broke the law. Nobody wants to follow the law anymore in the Republican arena.
-
Exactly. Saw Steve King (IA) call into question the judge's bias in this ruling. That's the playbook. These are small, small men.
-
*coughSteveKingSuckscough* sorry, must have caught something from living in his District while in college.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Uh yeah, that's how the law works. Not surprised you don't understand this, though.
- End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.