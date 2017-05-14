had Obama suggested this, people would be loosing their shit.
-
New conversation
-
-
If any other potus suggested this, they'd be losing their shit. Why does this man keep getting passes? It's disturbing.
-
because his supperters think they're "winning." Which = people w/ commonsense going crazy...
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
oh great. Two liars feeding off one another's lies. Fox is the most un American station ever
-
Thank goodness for Fox so you Trump haters can tune in to get the stories your fake outlets won't report
-
Yeah, good thing for great men on Fox like Bill O'Reilly! Have you seen Rachel Maddow's low ratings?
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
"Are you moving so quickly your comm people can't keep up?" Did u see Trump's face light up at being given an out he didn't think of? LOL!
-
Stroking his ego. This kind of shit makes me sick. I want him gone
#LosingConfidenceInMyCountry
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
I'd like to see him interviewed by Judge Judy instead.
- 1 more reply
-
-
not really in the mood for another
#Propaganda campaign by the States News, #FauxNews and its #AltFacts by idiotic judge who lost to Hillary
-
New conversation
-
I can't bring myself to watch ur ridiculous network, if Trump said anything remotely incriminating ur editing would remedy that so no TY
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
-
Only Left. Catch
End of conversation
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.