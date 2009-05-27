And whenever we extend the power of government to ban political or social movements, it ends up with misuse and less freedom for everyone
What makes you so sure that it won't be used to ban antifa, with explanation of them promoting violence. Or next Occupy movement?
Well for one thing, Germany's gotten along just fine with a ban on Nazis...
We banned Nazi-symbolism & condemn any Nazi movement. Unfortunately they don't run around with swastikas calling themselves Nazis anymore.
exactly my point, bans are easy to avoid and Europe is full of neo-nazis.. and many have close ties to (some elements of) the government
True, but you have to start somewhere - banning the symbolism from entertainment media & publically denouncing Nazism is a start.
This is short sighted because the example used is Nazis. Once freedom of speech is no longer a principal value any speech can be banned.
But it IS a matter of free speech. Allowing it doesn't equal endorsing it. Today it's their ideology, tomorrow it's yours.
false logic. Tolerance tolerates intolerant ideas and people, but not intolerant actions. It punishes those + becomes stronger in the proces
So we shouldn’t tolerate Islam by your logic...
We shouldnt tolerate the radicals that spread intolerance. Anyone who spreads intolerance shouldnt be tolerated
It says in the Qur’an to kill those who aren’t Muslim.. that is intolerant. I’m not talking about Muslims I’m talking about Islam.
Karl Popper was right about so many things. +++
What if one day voices which oppose corrupt power could be simply labeled intolerant and silenced? That is why tolerate bullies:Our freedom
Tolerance is a peace treaty and not a moral precept.https://extranewsfeed.com/tolerance-is-not-a-moral-precept-1af7007d6376 …
Cette BD est stupide. Y'a une énorme différence entre les idées et l'action. Wtf
Who is a Nazi? Of course, it is those you don't like.
"any movement that preaches intolerance must be outside the law" get out of here with this fascist thought-crime bullshit
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Yes. I agree completely. As long as I'm on the winning side of course.
