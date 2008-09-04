There are other gems too. 60% of ppl had an "unfavorable" opinion of the March on Washington in the run-up to it: http://www.crmvet.org/docs/60s_crm_public-opinion.pdf …
MLK was nowhere near as popular when he lived. Much of the country absolutely despised him and considered him a radical left wing extremist.
Vigilante violence NEVER works. MLK and the freedom riders knew this. ANTIFA will earn us a police state. You don't easily walk that back.
If we have a police state coming, they won't need an excuse. They never have.
Antifa paves the way for massacres in the street while we all shrug and watch Netflix. You do need an excuse for that. Enjoy the future.
Nazis and white supremacists terrorizing people with impunity is what paves the way for massacres.
I'm glad Londoners participating in the Battle of Cable Street knew better. I'm glad Greeks resisting the Golden Dawn gangs knew better.
Learn your history. ANY vigilante group paves the way for a legalist Crack down and an erosion of rights. Left or right matters not.
What, people were supposed to wait for the *police* to keep Klansmen from lynching them? To keep Golden Dawn thugs from killing refugees?
Fascist & white supremacist groups have always had significant overlap w/police, that's why they're treated with kid gloves.
And these guys were explicitly nonviolent. And their tactics weren't toothless.
It's the teeth that matter. If your tactics are effective, elites will drum up opposition to it no matter how Gandhian we are.
Be mindful though, that's the same mentality that white supremacist have too. Just switch which political elites.
Well let's be clear—it takes a lot more than that to capture the white supremacist mentality. And we're just talking about power analysis…
I absolutely agree. I am just saying that can also be an argument that they use to convince themselves to keep doing what they're doing.
Yeah, that's absolutely true—the elitist "righteous few" mentality is at the core of their ideologies. The 3%ers even have it in their name!
True, but winning over public opinion is something that should always be kept in mind.
No doubt, but way too much of the "activist" left—particularly those of the armchair variety—hold it up as the One True Measure of Victory.
Especially because we on the revolutionary left know the dynamic relationship between popular opinion and larger social structures...
...Sometimes the best tactics to change material structures — which will later shift public opinion — will at the time be very unpopular.
In practice this means BLM will prevail. Instead White Leftists with no strategy will think this is about their fantasies.
I wish it did. It just means that action is better than inaction. Numerous movements fail, but disobedience is crucial for success.
