Maybe if the cellar were in Algeria
-
New conversation
-
-
Or if it only replied to your French-language questions in unamused English.
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
This is the French equivalent of those Italian cheese heists
-
Feels like we need to have a
#CrimeCliche game now.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
What would be American version "Florida Man passes out and drives Camaro into Subway upon waking, eats all the bread and is tazed"?
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Computer, show me the most Canadian crime possible:https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/12/maple-syrup-heist …
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Plot of Oceans 14?
- 1 more reply
-
-
My guess is Mimes carrying the drilling equipment in baguettesThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
I swear to god food heist stories are the greatest subgenre of journalism.
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
@jasminisobel @Candice_Kerr was this you?
-
Blocked
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.