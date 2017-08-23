Avery Brooks doesn't get enough love; both he and
@SirPatStew are the best ST captains to date.
Agreed. Avery Brooks is an OUTSTANDING actor and by far the best captain in the franchise. YES, even slightly better than Kirk.
I love TNG but DS9 had the best cast of characters overall, and great actors to portray them.
Yes. DS9 had some great acting talent, writing, and storylines. People who didn't watch because it "wasn't on a ship" missed a great show.
So true! Were there ppl saying that? Thought it needed a setting change, and space station location and history were great ideas.
Yes. There were people who didn't like DS9 because it was on a space station. Because for them it "Wasn't really Star Trek."
Oh, it was settled long ago. Picard is No. 1!
Wait, I thought Riker was Number One. (Sorry; couldn't resist.)
@WilliamShatner has a lot of anger for a guy who made a career out of having no talent.
I have seen the context. It does not make it better.
Although the degree to which Shatner controls or cares about his account is debatable.http://www.collegehumor.com/post/7038295/william-shatner-twitter-wtf …
(It is, of course, entirely possible that he holds shitty views, I just don't think he's expressing those views on here).
I'm a 37 year old woman who watches "teen shows"—a lot of the time they're very entertaining, and the "adult" scifi/fantasy field is lacking
And in this case, supernatural and once upon a time aren't teen shows. They're for adults, starring adults with adult stories.
When all of the main characters are adults in their 30's and 40's, it is not a teen show!
Watch Shatner interview Kate Mulgrew in "The Captains" and compare it to his interview with Bakula. His views on women were obvious to see.
Oh totally—he's completely awful.
