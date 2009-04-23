fcitalia.com
@fcitalia
Tutte le news sui grandi club del calcio italiano, dalle fonti più autorevoli. Stay tuned!
Tweets
- Tweets, current page.
- Tweets & replies
You blocked @fcitalia
Are you sure you want to view these Tweets? Viewing Tweets won't unblock @fcitalia
-
Brescia a Cellino: 6,5 milioni per l'acquisto,http://www.gazzetta.it/Calcio/Serie-B/04-08-2017/brescia-cellino-65-milioni-l-acquisto-altri-3-se-andra-subito-a-210777102659.shtml …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Serie C, cinque sostituzioni dalla prossimahttp://www.gazzetta.it/Calcio/04-08-2017/serie-d-si-cambia-via-cinque-sostituzioni-prossima-stagione-210776516448.shtml …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.