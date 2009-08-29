Да хрен с ним с собяниным, там с ноутом профессор Дробышевский сидит. 0_0 Мистика!
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
А напряжен как Элтон ДжонThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Да вроде норм, хорошо бы почаще, типа раз в неделюThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.