mine are: Whole Foods, Kanye, Shark Tank, the movie Lean on Me, bacon
Lean on Me lionizes education practices that I have spent my entire career railing against and yet I love it so
Wait! Telling a kid to jump off a school roof isn't an effective tool for education?
In my house, we routinely yell, "...and I threw those bastards out, and that's all I'm gonna say about it!"
I like to shout out "some guy beatin up Kid Ray" and then take off running at random moments
Game of Thrones and Amazon.
amazonnnnnn. [shakes fist at sky] I hate that I love you!
I did finally cancel my prime membership, both b/c my wife already has one and b/c I realized "free 2-day shipping" is a damn lie.
They just jack up the price of prime items to cover shipping costs like how did I let them dupe me for so long?
As human beings we are genetically programmed to respond quickly and illogically to the phrase "free shipping." Can't be helped.
Have you read Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely? He talks about a lot of stuff like that.
My dad.
