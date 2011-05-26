Here's the interior minister saying she will be charged with "offending the religious feelings of others" which is in fact an article (number 196) of Polish criminal code.https://twitter.com/jbrudzinski/status/1125346904336994306?s=19 …
I probably don't have to tell you that art 196 has been very selectively applied over the years and is essentially a tool for the Catholic Church in Poland to harass critics. But even if it wasn't, it would be absurd cencorship.Show this thread
This carries a potential 2 year prison sentence. Here's a
@guardian article about this case.https://twitter.com/guardian/status/1125427101899870208?s=19 …
European Court of Human Rights upholds Austrian blasphemy conviction of an Austrian woman who called the Prophet Muhammad a paedophile. In Austria, Germany and Poland the offence carries a potential prison sentence as well as a fine. Punishing blasphemy is an european value.
For the record, I disagree with punishing for blasphemy whatever the country or religion, unless it crosses to hate speech. Because "hate speech" isn't just speech, it's violence, as well as inciting violence. I suspect in the cases you mention I'd be against censorship.
You are against censorship in the UK, aren't you? https://amp.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2019/may/05/saatchi-covers-up-artworks-after-complaints-by-muslim-visitors?__twitter_impression=true …
Yes. In fact I was very strongly involved in protesting the opt-in rule for pornography that UK was planning to introduce a few years back. Saatchi can decide to cover the art or not but I think you'll agree they shouldn't fear arrest. Seriously, it's not that hard.
And what's about Muhammad's caricatures? Do you have any of them?
Again, shouldn't be censored by state. Already said that.
Unbelievable and terrible!
Especially Poland should know better, but it has chosen the pure evil
#NoNazis
In Poland she is facing a potential 2 year prison sentence. Punishing for "blasphemy" is wrong, regardless of religion or country. Seriously people, it's not that complicated.https://twitter.com/evainfeld/status/1125413625018056704?s=19 …
Punishment for that act is stupid and she will surely won't be jailed but guys from West will write about Polish Nazis and deny to see that in their countries imprisoning for insulting "saint truths" is reality.
Actually there have already been cases of fines under art 196 (most famously for
@DODAPL ) and prison is possible. Also arresting someone at 6am and confiscating electronic equipment is harrasment. None of this has any place in a country that cares about civil liberties.
Arresting is a crime, hope Brudziński will pay for that :(
I live in Poland. This lady shouldn't be arrested, but most of the people are Catholic and I am sure it is offending them. I am worried because young man are becoming very weak, they are promoting LGBT instead of reall families and our fertility rate is so low ;(
The fertility rate in Poland is so low, because young people go abroad and do not want to give birth to children here, because it would be difficult to keep them because of low wages and high costs of living in Poland.
Once, in a typical family model, there was a large number of children, now Polish society is modeled on highly developed countries whose family model is 2+1. And among other things that's why the fertility rate here is low, not because someone wants to be themselves.
LGBT+ people have always been here (like everywhere), they did not appear a few years ago. This is all due to adverse changes in society that are the result of poor government policy and the nuclear family model.
LGBT+ people are no longer afraid to talk about the fact that they exist, because they want people to accept them, they do not want to be afraid that someone will assault them on the street in broad daylight only because they are not heterosexual, and it is not promoting LGBT+
You have to be LGBT to Think promoting it is good for society, boys should be tough And girls femine, when I was 18 I had to fight for my future and now young boys and girls put pictures of their ass on Instagram, that is wrong.
Do you know what scars on face on the painting mean, millions who died for our country to be on the map, and now some spoiled pink boys and girls make fun of it.
